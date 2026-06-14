Man held for running over traffic cop in Sarai Julena

New Delhi: According to police, the incident took place at around 9.45 am on June 10 when head constable Rahul Kumar of the New Friends Colony, traffic circle, was overseeing traffic near the Sarai Julena red light. (Representative photo)

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly running over a traffic policeman while driving on the wrong side at Sarai Julena in southeast Delhi earlier this week, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the accused as Md Mubashshir Abbas, a resident of Jamia Nagar, who is working as a sales director at a firm in Connaught Place. He was arrested on Friday, following a two-day search, police said, adding that they seized his car used in the incident.

According to police, the incident took place at around 9.45 am on June 10 when head constable Rahul Kumar of the New Friends Colony, traffic circle, was overseeing traffic near the Sarai Julena red light.

Police said the car was being driven on the wrong side and approached from the Jamia Nagar side at a high speed. When Kumar signalled the driver to stop, he allegedly accelerated, struck him and fled towards Mata Mandir Marg. Kumar had sustained injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

A case was registered at the New Friends Colony police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Investigators said Abbas repeatedly switched his mobile phone, changed locations and concealed the vehicle in an attempt to evade arrest. During questioning, he allegedly admitted that he had taken the wrong side to avoid traffic congestion as he was running late for work.