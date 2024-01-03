Man injured in police custody dies after 4 govt hospitals refuse treatment

New Delhi: A 47-year-old man, who was seriously injured after he jumped from a moving police patrol van while being taken to a police station, died early Wednesday morning after being refused treatment at four government hospitals in a span of eight hours, police said. The critically injured man died after four government hospitals refused treatement. (Representative photo)

During that time, which in medical parlance is called the critical “golden hours”, the injured man was taken by the accompanying police personnel to four hospitals one after the other. He was declared brought dead at Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) hospital at 5.45 am, the same hospital he was first taken to around 10 pm on Tuesday, soon after he jumped through the window of the police van near the New Usmanpur police station, said deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The patient, identified by his first name Pramod, was first referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital but because of unavailability of CT-Scan (in the hospital), he could not be admitted and was referred to Lok Nayak (LNJP) hospital. However, because of unavailability of beds with ICU ventilator, he could not be admitted there as well. The police personnel then rushed him to RML hospital but the hospital authorities denied admission without giving any valid reason.The injured man was again brought back to JPC hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said Tirkey.

Also Read:Police booths in Delhi fail to live up to the hype

Sharing details of the incident in which Pramod was taken into police custody, Tirkey said that around 9 pm, the police control room received a call from a woman living in Shanti Mohalla in New Usmanpur, alleging that she was abused and molested by a drunk man, who was also quarrelling with her.

Subsequently, a police team met the 21-year-old complainant. Pramod, who the police said was drunk, was arrested from the spot and was bundled into the police van to be taken to the Usmanpur police station.

The van had reached close to the police station when Pramod opened the van’s window and jumped out. It wasn’t immediately known how many policemen were accompanying Pramod and how he managed to open the van window and jump out despite the presence of the personnel.

He fell on the road and suffered multiple injuries including on his head. He was first taken to JPC hospital but as his condition was serious, he was then referred to the bigger GTB hospital.

“Apart from the GTB hospital, two more hospitals -- LNJP and RML -- failed to provide the patient with immediate medical attention to save his life. It’s strange that no hospital could give him proper medical treatment. The patient kept on hopping from hospital to hospital to hospital. A medical board is being constituted to conduct his post mortem examination. Further investigation proceedings are in progress,” said the DCP.

The police said a case of molestation, sexual harassment and assault was later registered at the police station on the woman’s complaint. Pramod was found previously involved in two criminals cases including that of attempt to murder, which was registered at the New Usmanpur police station in 2015.

The story will be updated with response from the four hospitals where the deceased was taken.