Man involved in 4 robberies, one attempt to murder arrested in outer Delhi
A 25-year-old man, who allegedly belongs to a gang led by jailed gangster Manjeet Mahal, was arrested on Saturday night for his alleged involvement in a series of four robberies, including three at petrol pumps in Haryana, and an attempt to murder in Delhi, police said on Tuesday, adding that all the crimes were committed in 2019.
According to the police, the suspect Shakti Singh had been on the run for the past three years and was caught by a special cell team from Kapashera area. Police recovered a pistol and four cartridges from him.
Deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that the team had received information that Shakti Singh was hiding somewhere in Rajasthan and was operating on the instructions of jailed gangster Manjeet Mahal. For two months, the team tracked Singh’s movements and hideouts. On June 18, the team learnt that Singh was in the Kapashera area. Around 10.30pm, police laid a trap and arrested him, said the DCP.
During the interrogation, DCP Kushwah said, Singh said he is from Machroli village in Haryana’s Panipat where he started committing petty crimes after Class 11. Singh completed his graduation from Delhi, but continued committing petty crimes. He was first arrested for scuffling with a traffic policeman and jailed for four days.
In 2018, Singh and his associates Neeraj and Bhojrah (identified by their first names) opened fire at one of Neeraj’s rivals. All three were arrested and Singh was jailed for six months. During his stay, he came in contact with gangster Vikas Dalal, who later fled from police custody. After being released, Singh joined Dalal’s gang, and, through him, met Manjeet Mahal.
In 2019, Dalal and Singh robbed three petrol pumps in Haryana and were captured on CCTV cameras. The same year, they shot at their associate Gourav because he wanted to surrender and the two were against his idea. The duo dropped Gourav outside a hospital in Delhi and were captured ion a CCTV camera. The same year, they robbed a car from Dwarka and used it during a shoot-out in front of Dwarka Mor Metro station, in which Dalal died, while his associates killed his rival Praveen Gehlot.
“Dalal and his gang members had opened indiscriminate fire. The sound of gunshots caught the attention of a constable on patrol, who decided to take on the criminals. He jumped across the road divider and challenged the attackers. Reacting in self-defence, the policeman too fired and Dalal died on the spot,” said Kushwah.
After Dalal’s death, Singh shifted his base to Rajasthan.
