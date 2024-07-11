Man jumps to death in front of Metro train at Kashmere Gate station, service disrupted for an hour

New Delhi In a suicide note, the man said he was suffering from TB and had spent over ₹ 5 lakh on treatment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man died after jumping in front of an approaching Metro train at the Kashmere Gate Metro station on Thursday morning, police said, ruling out foul play and adding that a suicide note was recovered from the person’s belongings.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the incident disrupted Metro operations for around one hour, between 11.15am and noon. During the disruption, services were run in a short loop on the Red Line from Rithala to Tis Hazari and on another loop from Shastri Park to Shaheed Sthal, also on the Red Line.

“A male passenger allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at the Kashmere Gate Metro station (going towards Shaheed Sthal, New Bus Adda) at 11:16 AM today. The body was retrieved from tracks and was sent to the nearest hospital around 12:04 pm after police clearance,” a statement by DMRC said.

Officials said that a team of DMRC staff, CISF personnel and Metro police retrieved the body. The deceased was found to be aged 65 to 70 years.

“There was no CCTV camera covering this spot, but eyewitnesses said the man jumped in front of the train and was hit by the approaching coach. In deceased’s pocket, a suicide note was found, which revealed he had tuberculosis for which he had already spent ₹5-6 lakhs on treatment,” deputy commissioner of police (Railways) and in-charge of Delhi Metro KPS Malhotra said.

He said a phone number, of the deceased’s brother, was also scribbled on the note. “He was informed of the incident and asked to claim the body. The brother said the deceased was anxious due to the disease, as he had already spent over ₹5 lakhs on treatment and may have to spend more,” Malhotra said.