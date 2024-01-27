 Man killed after 3 vehicles collide on NH 48 | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Man killed after 3 vehicles collide on NH 48

Man killed after 3 vehicles collide on NH 48

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 28, 2024 05:22 AM IST

One person killed and three injured in a collision involving two trucks and a bus on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. Canter driver fled the scene.

A 31-year-old man was killed and three others were injured in a collision involving two trucks and a bus on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH 48) on Friday, said police.

Explaining the sequence of events, a police officer said that the first truck was near Binola flyover when the second truck rammed it from behind, after which the first truck rolled over the divider and hit a bus approaching from the opposite carriageway.

The deceased, Rajeev Kumar, was a helper in the first truck. The three injured were the driver of the first truck and two passengers of the bus, said police. The incident was reported around 10pm. At least 30 passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime), Varun Dahiya, said: “The helper died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, and the driver was discharged on Saturday. Two injured passengers are undergoing treatment at another private hospital,” he said.

The driver of the first truck, Nitin Kumar, a resident of Kannauj, a speeding canter rammed his truck and lost control. “The impact was so powerful that I do not even remember what happened next. I had seen the truck that was behind us, the driver was speeding and driving rashly,” he said.

The driver of the second truck fled the spot after the accident with the vehicle but his registration number was shared with the police by a few eyewitnesses, said police.

A case was registered against the canter driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station.

