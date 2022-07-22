Man killed after driver runs truck over him in Geeta Colony, probe underway to nab suspect

Police have booked an unidentified driver for allegedly running his truck over a 55-year-old man near the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) office in Geeta Colony on Thursday night, said officials on Friday.

The victim — identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar — was immediately taken to nearby Dr Hedgewar Hospital by some passersby, where the doctors declared him dead. Kumar worked as a typist at the SDM office, said police.

His family was informed about the incident, and his body was handed over to them after a postmortem on Friday, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

Sathiyasundaram said that police have seized a truck with Haryana’s registration number from the accident spot, and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to nab the absconding driver at the earliest.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Geeta Colony police station, and further investigation is underway, said officials.