Man killed after driver runs truck over him in Geeta Colony, probe underway to nab suspect
Police have booked an unidentified driver for allegedly running his truck over a 55-year-old man near the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) office in Geeta Colony on Thursday night, said officials on Friday.
The victim — identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar — was immediately taken to nearby Dr Hedgewar Hospital by some passersby, where the doctors declared him dead. Kumar worked as a typist at the SDM office, said police.
His family was informed about the incident, and his body was handed over to them after a postmortem on Friday, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.
Sathiyasundaram said that police have seized a truck with Haryana’s registration number from the accident spot, and are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas to nab the absconding driver at the earliest.
A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Geeta Colony police station, and further investigation is underway, said officials.
-
2 brothers beaten up for objecting to public drinking in Delhi’s Shahdara
A 25-year-old man and his brother were beaten up by a two-three men in Shahdara on Wednesday night when the duo objected to one of the men drinking and smoking in public outside a toilet. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
-
Four men break into ATM in Najafgarh, make off with ₹6.4 lakh
Four unidentified men with their faces muffled and heads covered broke into the ATM booth of a nationalised bank in Mitraon village near Najafgarh in south-west Delhi, cut open the cash dispensing machine and decamped with the cash unit containing ₹6.40 lakh in the early hours of Friday, police said. On June 15, a similar theft of ₹20 lakh by four men was reported from a kiosk in upscale Satya Niketan in south Delhi.
-
Yeida allots 37 plots for Medical Devices Park
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) allotted 37 plots of its Medical Device park to successful applicants via lucky draw on Friday. The project will be developed in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway near the Noida International Airport site at Jewar. A total of 173 companies applied for 136 plots sized 1000 square metres, 2100 square metres and 4000 square metres.
-
Sector 137 student tops in Noida region with perfect score in CBSE Class 12
Noida/Ghaziabad: At a perfect score of 500/500, Sector 137 resident Yuvakshi Vig was on cloud nine as the Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 12 board examination results on Friday. A student of Amity International School, she scored 100 on 100 in all five of her main subjects. Mrigank Pawagi of Vishwa Bharati Public School in Noida scored 499 out of 500 marks.
-
Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar top Noida region in CBSE Class 10 board exams
Noida/Ghaziabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the Class 10 board results on Friday. Two students from Gautam Budh Nagar topped the Noida region with perfect score of 500/500, said officials. “Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida and Vaishnavi Vinod from DPS, Greater Noida scored 500/500 and topped in the Noida region,” said Piyush Sharma, regional officer (Noida region), CBSE. At Apeejay International School, Greater Noida, Rajalakshmi Anand topped with 95.80%.
