Man killed as gusty winds hit Delhi

Strong winds, touching speeds of up to 40km/hour, hit the Capital on Sunday leading to the death of a man in north Delhi when the branch of a tree fell on him, officials said. Rush at Kartavya Path following rains in the city on Sunday. (Arving Yadav/HT Photo)

Several parts of the city also recorded brief, but intense, spells of rain on Sunday evening, according to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While no rain was reported across the city till 5.30pm, IMD said several parts of the city recorded spells of rain accompanied by gusty winds till around 8.30pm. IMD said wind speeds of up to 40 km/hour were recorded in parts of the city, including most places in north Delhi.

A man, identified by the Delhi Police as Anees, who was travelling on a cycle on the main road in Khyber Pass, near Civil Lines, was killed at around 9.30pm after a branch of a tree fell on him. He was admitted to Parmanand Hospital by his son, where doctor declared him dead on arrival, police officers aware of the case said, adding that the man was a resident of Aruna Nagar in Majnu Ka Tila.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory (considered representative of Delhi’s weather) on Sunday was 36 degrees Celsius, two degrees above what is considered normal for this time of the year, according to IMD data. The minimum stood at 27.4°C, a degree above normal.

Forecast for Monday shows scattered very light to light rain likely across Delhi-NCR with surface winds of 25-35 km/hour expected during the day.

Safdarjung and Mayur Vihar recorded 4.5mm of rain during these three hours; Narela 3.5mm and Palam 1.5mm.