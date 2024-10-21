Man linked to firing at real estate office in Narela arrested

The crime branch of Delhi Police on Sunday said they had arrested a 25-year-old man who was wanted in connection with a firing incident at a real estate office in Narela last month in which a property dealer was killed and at least two others were injured. The accused, identified by his first name as Sahil, is the brother of prime accused Deepak, who was arrested along with his associate, Ashish, by the local police for the firing and murder case. At least two more suspects are still on the run, police said. The accused, identified by his first name as Sahil, is the brother of prime accused Deepak, who was arrested along with his associate, Ashish. (Representational image)

The incident dates to September 14 when the Narela police station was informed about a firing at Veer Properties at Gonda Road in Narela, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Satish Kumar. Three people were found with gunshot wounds at the crime scene. Manish, the property dealer, was found dead on the scene while two injured men – Praveen and Kulbir Kalu – were taken to a nearby hospital where timely treatment saved their life. A case of firing and murder was registered bnased based on a complaint by Satbir Singh, who witnessed the crime.

“The victims and the assailants had a heated argument over the issue of payment of ₹20,000. The altercation escalated, leading to the accused physically assaulting and opening fire at the victims. Deepak and Ashish were arrested and sent to jail. Some suspects are still absconding,” said Kumar.

The crime branch team conducted multiple raids at the possible hideouts of the absconding suspects. Last week, Sahil was arrested after the team received information about his presence at a residential apartment in Narela and raided it.

“Deepak and his brother Sahil are also property dealers. On the day of the crime, Deepak asked Sahil to come to Manish’s office. Sahil assaulted two people with sticks, including Manish. Deepak shot Manish, Praveen and Kulbir. Manish died while the other two survived. Sahil is a college dropout,” said DCP Kumar.