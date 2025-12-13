Man poses as Delhi BJP chief, seeks favours from UP deputy CM; held

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case of cheating by personation and forgery against an unknown individual for allegedly impersonating Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva using his profile photograph, and trying to seek favours from the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The FIR was registered at the cyber police station of central district (Hindustan Times)

The FIR was registered at the cyber police station of central district under sections 319 and 336 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the complaint of Brijesh Rai from Sachdeva’s office.

In the complaint, Rai alleged that an unidentified person created a fake identity under the name ‘Birender Sachdeva’ and used the Delhi BJP chief’s photograph on a social media platform. The imposter then contacted the office of the Uttar Pradesh deputy CM and sought ‘favours’ posing as Sachdeva.

“I got a call from the deputy CM’s office regarding the same. I was also told that a person named Dashrath Pal from Noida was there on my behalf. I denied making any calls or sending anyone for any favour, and asked that the person be arrested. Accordingly, that person was arrested by the local police,” said Sachdeva.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Nidhin Valsan confirmed the registration of the FIR and that one fraudster was caught by the Uttar Pradesh Police.