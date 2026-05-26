Man shoots himself dead while cleaning pistol in NW Delhi

New Delhi: A 21-year-old college student died on Sunday evening after the pistol he was allegedly cleaning, got fired accidentally at his friend’s house in Begampurnear northwest Delhi’s Rohini. Police said it was an illegal firearm and a case of death by negligence and act endangering life was registered under sections 106 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Photo for representation (Shutterstock)

“The man, identified by his first name Raja, told police before succumbing to the gunshot injury that he was cleaning his friend’s pistol when the bullet was accidentally fired. The bullet was inside the firearm’s chamber and he did not have an idea about it while cleaning the pistol. No foul play is suspected,” said deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal.

Police said that around 6.30pm on Sunday, the Begampur police station received a call regarding a firing incident in a house at Jain Vihar near Begampur. A police team reached there and learnt that one person suffered a bullet injury in his abdomen and he was already taken to a nearby hospital. The personnel reached the hospital and learnt that the victim’s condition was serious but he was conscious.

“Accordingly, his statement was recorded in which he did not accuse anyone of shooting him. He died during treatment on Monday morning. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the illegal firearm belonged to him and not his friend, as he stated in his statement,” added DCP Jaiswal.

Police said Raja is survived by his parents and two brothers. He pursuing BBA course through distance learning, and was also working in a private company.