 Man shot dead in north east Delhi, months after brother killed | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man shot dead in north east Delhi, months after brother killed

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Police said that CCTV footage revealed that the accused came on two motorcycles and fled after shooting the victim

A 34-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants near his home in New Usmanpur area, northeast Delhi, on Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Vicky Singh, was riding his scooter when the accused waylaid him and fired at least four bullets. No arrests have been made yet, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the victim was found dead at Shanti Mohalla in Usmanpur Village (Representational Image)
On Saturday, the victim was found dead at Shanti Mohalla in Usmanpur Village (Representational Image)

Police said that the family was upset as Singh’s younger brother, Sanjay, was also killed in the same area on March 26 this year.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On Saturday, Singh was found dead at Shanti Mohalla in Usmanpur Village. There were no eyewitnesses and three empty shells were found at the spot. One of the bullets hit Singh on the back of his head and he died on the spot, investigators said, adding that the incident was reported to police at 10.30pm, fifteen minutes after Singh was shot. A case of murder was lodged and Singh’s body was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy N Tirkey said, “The family created a ruckus at the hospital. They also broke a glass door and took Singh’s body before staging a sit-in protest at Pushta Road, which gathered a crowd of 50-60, hindering traffic movement.”

“We have made arrests in the murder case of Singh’s brother and all the accused are in jail. We understand the family is upset…We assured them immediate action,” added Tirkey.

Police further said Singh had several criminal involvements, including murder, attempt to murder and criminal assault.

After checking the CCTV footage from around the spot, police found the accused came on two motorcycles and fled after shooting Singh, investigators said, adding that they are trying to identify the culprits.

Tirkey said, “There was an old rivalry between Singh and a group in 2010. We are looking into that case. We will identify the culprits soon.”

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Man shot dead in north east Delhi, months after brother killed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On