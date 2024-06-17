Man shot dead in north east Delhi, months after brother killed

A 34-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants near his home in New Usmanpur area, northeast Delhi, on Saturday night. The deceased, identified as Vicky Singh, was riding his scooter when the accused waylaid him and fired at least four bullets. No arrests have been made yet, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. On Saturday, the victim was found dead at Shanti Mohalla in Usmanpur Village (Representational Image)

Police said that the family was upset as Singh’s younger brother, Sanjay, was also killed in the same area on March 26 this year.

On Saturday, Singh was found dead at Shanti Mohalla in Usmanpur Village. There were no eyewitnesses and three empty shells were found at the spot. One of the bullets hit Singh on the back of his head and he died on the spot, investigators said, adding that the incident was reported to police at 10.30pm, fifteen minutes after Singh was shot. A case of murder was lodged and Singh’s body was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, they added.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy N Tirkey said, “The family created a ruckus at the hospital. They also broke a glass door and took Singh’s body before staging a sit-in protest at Pushta Road, which gathered a crowd of 50-60, hindering traffic movement.”

“We have made arrests in the murder case of Singh’s brother and all the accused are in jail. We understand the family is upset…We assured them immediate action,” added Tirkey.

Police further said Singh had several criminal involvements, including murder, attempt to murder and criminal assault.

After checking the CCTV footage from around the spot, police found the accused came on two motorcycles and fled after shooting Singh, investigators said, adding that they are trying to identify the culprits.

Tirkey said, “There was an old rivalry between Singh and a group in 2010. We are looking into that case. We will identify the culprits soon.”