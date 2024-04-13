Man slits friend’s throat for blackmailing girlfriend

A 25-year-old man allegedly slit the throat and bludgeoned the face of a 28-year-old man with a stone, dumping his body in the woods behind the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station on April 9. The police said the murder was an act of revenge as the victim was reportedly blackmailing his ex-girlfriend — who is in a relationship with the accused — with some objectionable pictures. The police identified the body through belongings, as the face was bludgeoned. (Getty Images)

The police said the victim was lured to the area and murdered. The body was discovered by a private security guard working in the vicinity, who informed the police. The Dwarka Sector 23 police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, identified the victim from some belongings found on the body.

A case of murder was registered, following which an anti-auto theft squad led by inspector Kamlesh Kumar identified and arrested the suspect by tracking CCTV camera footage. Following the arrest of the accused, identified as Suresh Gangwar of Rampur, the police questioned him to recover the murder weapon and ascertain the motive behind the murder, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The victim was identified as Ashish Kumar, of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, who was well acquainted with Gangwar as the two had worked as security guards for a private firm in Assam and shared a living quarters four years ago. “Kumar, who was in a relationship with a woman from his hometown, used to speak with her on Gangwar’s phone. As Gangwar often answered her calls, they got close and the woman left Kumar for Gangwar,” Singh said.

Kumar, upon learning about their relationship, got angry and started troubling her. “He threatened Gangwar because it was not acceptable to him that his girlfriend dumped him for someone else,” the DCP said.

“Recently, Kumar sent the woman some of her objectionable photographs to blackmail her. When the woman told Gangwar about it, he requested Kumar to delete the photographs and stop harassing her, as she was now his girlfriend. But Kumar paid no heed to his request and continued threatening them. So, Gangwar planned to kill Kumar,” DCP Singh said.

On the day of the murder, Gangwar, who worked with a private company in Delhi that installed road safety signage, called Kumar — who was unemployed and back in his hometown — and lured him to Delhi on the pretext of getting him a job. He arrived in Delhi and met Gangwar at the Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station.

“As per the plan, Gangwar was carrying a knife and met asked Kumar to accompany him to the woods. As Kumar was not aware of the route, he did not question Gangwar and followed him deep inside the jungle, where Gangwar attacked him multiple times with a stone and then slit his throat. Gangwar then crushed Kumar’s phone near the crime scene and fled,” the DCP said.

The police said that Gangwar was sent to jail on April 12 and the role of the woman in the conspiracy was being probed.