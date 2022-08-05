Man smuggling out foreign currency held at Delhi airport

New Delhi: An Indian National travelling from Delhi to Dubai was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday, after he tried to smuggle out foreign currency worth ₹42.25 lakhs by concealing it in plastic thread rolls. The money was tied around the rolls, with black scotch tape used to conceal these notes, officials said.

As per the CISF, the incident occurred at around 11 am on Thursday, with surveillance and intelligence team of the CISF at Terminal-3 finding the activity of a passenger near row ‘K’ to be suspicious. The man was preparing to fly out to Dubai through a Star Alliance flight number IX-141, which was scheduled to depart at around 1:15 pm, officials said.

“On suspicion, he was diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking a green coloured trolley bag that he was carrying, plastic thread rolls were identified in his bag after passing his luggage through the X-BIS machine,” said an official.

CISF says along the rolls, something else appeared to be wrapped too. Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete his check-in formalities and after clearing his check-in process and immigration, he was intercepted by a CISF team.

“On a physical inspection of his bag, in the presence of custom officials, around 52,800 US Dollars worth in foreign currency, was detected, which had been ingeniously concealed in the multiple plastic thread rolls in his baggage. The currency had been bound using tapes and the tapes were also meant to conceal them,” the CISF official added, stating customs will furthery interrogate the man.