Man smuggling out foreign currency held at Delhi airport
New Delhi: An Indian National travelling from Delhi to Dubai was nabbed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday, after he tried to smuggle out foreign currency worth ₹42.25 lakhs by concealing it in plastic thread rolls. The money was tied around the rolls, with black scotch tape used to conceal these notes, officials said.
As per the CISF, the incident occurred at around 11 am on Thursday, with surveillance and intelligence team of the CISF at Terminal-3 finding the activity of a passenger near row ‘K’ to be suspicious. The man was preparing to fly out to Dubai through a Star Alliance flight number IX-141, which was scheduled to depart at around 1:15 pm, officials said.
“On suspicion, he was diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of his luggage. On checking a green coloured trolley bag that he was carrying, plastic thread rolls were identified in his bag after passing his luggage through the X-BIS machine,” said an official.
CISF says along the rolls, something else appeared to be wrapped too. Thereafter, the passenger was allowed to complete his check-in formalities and after clearing his check-in process and immigration, he was intercepted by a CISF team.
“On a physical inspection of his bag, in the presence of custom officials, around 52,800 US Dollars worth in foreign currency, was detected, which had been ingeniously concealed in the multiple plastic thread rolls in his baggage. The currency had been bound using tapes and the tapes were also meant to conceal them,” the CISF official added, stating customs will furthery interrogate the man.
-
Chadha meets FM, seeks rollback of GST on ‘sarais’
Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Raghav Chadha on Thursday met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought immediate rollback of the 12% goods and services tax imposed 'sarais' (inns) in the area around the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Chadha also drew her attention to the depleting water table. Referring to a drastic fall in groundwater table in the state, Chadha demanded an immediate financial package.
-
Teachers’ post: Protesters don’t allow Lehra SDM to leave office for 6 hrs
Residents of Lehal Khurd village on Thursday protested outside the Lehra sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office demanding creation of two additional posts of teachers at the primary school. The protesters led by BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) gheraoed the office at around 12 noon and allowed Lehra SDM Navreet Kaur's to leave office only at around 6.30 pm.
-
Punjab BJP accuses AAP of taking credit for Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana
The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party Thursday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of taking undue credit of the centrally sponsored scheme “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana” (PMUY) saying AAP leaders were “rebranding the scheme” by putting posters and banners of party leadership, including party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
-
Gang involved in making extortion calls busted, 2 arrested from Bihar
Punjab Police on Thursday busted an interstate gang involved in making extortion calls to people, including doctors, by posing as gangsters. Punjab cops have also arrested two members of the gang with the help of their Bihar counterparts recovered two laptops, two mobile phones and several fake identification proofs. Commissioner of police, Amritsar, Arun Pal Singh said investigation to find out if there were more members of the gang was on.
-
Contaminated water: Three die, over 10 fall ill at Amritsar village in a week
Three persons, including two girls have died while over 10 others were taken ill after drinking contaminated water in the last one week in Fatehgarh Shukarchak village falling under the Verka block of Amritsar. The inhabitants of the village have alleged lackadaisical approach from the water supply department and those involved in laying of gas pipes in the area as a reason behind the contamination of drinking water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics