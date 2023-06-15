Man killed after tiff over e-rickshaw ride in Delhi’s Nangloi, 2 held

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death by two men on Wednesday night following an argument over a ride in an e-rickshaw in outer Delhi’s Nangloi area, police said on Thursday. The suspects, one of them a minor, were apprehended the next morning, police said. (Representational Image)

The two suspects were nabbed the next morning and a case was registered at the Nangloi police station, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said that police received a call around 10pm on Wednesday about a stabbing incident in Nangloi. A police team reached the spot and learnt that the injured man, identified as Anas alias Chicchi, a resident of Prem Nagar in Kirari, was already taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital by his cousin in an e-rickshaw. The team reached the hospital, where doctors said Anas was dead at the time of arrival.

The police spoke to Anas’s cousin, identified as Mohammad Naim, 20, who is an e-rickshaw driver. Naim said that Anas was with him in his e-rickshaw, and they were waiting for passengers. Two people — Sameer Ansari alias Tipu, 19, and a minor, 17 — arrived and asked them to drop them to their destination.

“As the two men appeared to be drunk, Naim refused and said that he already had passengers for whom he was waiting. However, the two men insisted they be dropped first and started arguing with Naim. Anas joined his cousin and the altercation turned violent. During the scuffle, Ansari caught hold of Anas while the minor took out a knife and stabbed Anas in his chest. Anas started bleeding and collapsed after which the attackers fled,” said DCP Singh.

A case was registered at Nangloi police station on Naim’s statement, and investigation was taken up. During the probe, the police identified the suspects and nabbed them from Nangloi by Thursday morning.

