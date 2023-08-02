Man stabs 21-year-old to death over 3,000 in Delhi, arrested

A 21-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over ₹3,000 on Wednesday in south Delhi's Tigri, news agency PTI reported citing the officials. A purported video of 21-year-old man named Yusuf Ali, a resident of Sangam Vihar, being stabbed has been widely circulated on social media.(Representative image)

A purported video of 21-year-old man named Yusuf Ali, a resident of Sangam Vihar, being stabbed has been widely circulated on social media.

A PCR call was received in Tigri police station regarding the stabbing of man earlier in the day. The injured was taken to Batra Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Chandan Chowdhary, DCP, South Delhi, said.

The DCP further said that Yusuf's father Sahid Ali, in his statement has said that the former was threatened by a man named Shahrukh around three-four days ago over a financial issue.

The victim had borrowed ₹3,000 from Shahrukh, who was later asking the the former to return the money, the senior officer added.

“After investigation, it was found that the accused and the deceased knew each other. The deceased borrowed ₹3000 from the accused in June, due to which they were at odds with each other. The accused had asked Yusuf for the money multiple times and they had arguments about the same on Muharram. They fought over the same issue today as well in which the accused stabbed Yusuf with a knife. We've taken legal action in this and registered a case under Section 302,” DCP told ANI.

Further, a purported video was being widely circulated on the social media where a man can be seen stabbing the victim multiple times outside a shop. The video also shows people walking by but no one coming to the victim's rescue, PTI reported.

Yusuf tried to defend himself but the attacker kept stabbing him. The video later shows the victim lying on the road with blood splattered around him and a few men rushed to save him, and nabbing the accused.

The accused Shahrukh, a resident of K2 Block in Sangam Vihar, was nabbed by the police and admitted to hospital for treatment, after the public beat him up. A case u/s 302/34 IPC has been registered against him based on the statement of the victim's father, the police official added.

(With inputs from agencies)