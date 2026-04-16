Man strangulates wife to death, surrenders at police station

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his 23-year-old wife by strangulation at their house early Wednesdayfollowing a heated argument in northeast Delhi’s Welcome area before walking into the local police station, surrendering himself, and confessing to his crime, police said on Wednesday. A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the initial probe into the murder case revealed that the couple often had quarrels over domestic issues, and both suspected each other of having an extra martial affair. (Representative photo)

A murder case was registered at the Welcome police station and the man, identified as Deepak (single name), was arrested, the police said, adding that the couple had a love marriage around three years ago.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Ashish Mishra said that in the early hours of Wednesday, a person reported at the Welcome police station, stating that he had strangled his wife. He later accompanied a police team to his house in Janta Mazdoor Colony in Welcome, where his wife was found lying on the floor.

“The woman was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital, where the attending doctor declared her dead on arrival. The body of the woman was sent to for a post-mortem examination,” the DCP said, adding, “A case of murder under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, and Deepak was arrested.”

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the initial probe into the murder case revealed that the couple often had quarrels over domestic issues, and both suspected each other of having an extra martial affair.

Deepak told the police that on Tuesday night , he had an altercation with his wife that turned ugly and he strangled her to death, the officer said. “Thereafter, he left her body inside the house, reached the police station and informed police personnel about his crime. His version related to the sequence of events leading to the murder is being verified,” the officer added.