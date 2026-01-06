Man stripped, beaten, family assaulted outside home in Laxmi Nagar; 1 held

A series of videos capturing the brutal assault of a 52-year-old businessman and his family, including his son who was stripped and beaten, has sent shockwaves across the Capital and raising serious questions over law and order. The incident took place between 3.30pm and 4.15pm on January 2 in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar, allegedly over a dispute related to the ownership of a gym operating in the basement of the family’s residential building. The victim was seen being dragged out of the house and beaten in one of the CCTVs.

Police on Monday said they arrested one suspect, identified as 45-year-old Satish Yadav, also known as Pintoo. Three others – Shubham Yadav, Vikas Yadav, and Omkar Yadav – have been named in the first information report (FIR), seen by HT, and are absconding. It was not immediately clear where Satish was arrested or why the remaining accused were not apprehended at the spot.

The videos, recorded by CCTV cameras installed at the victims’ house, surfaced on Monday and were circulated on social media. They prompted widespread criticism, particularly over the apparent ease with which the attackers operated and their seemingly unfazed response even after police arrived at the scene.

One video appears to capture the beginning of the incident, showing a black Mahindra Thar being driven at high speed, followed by a scooter, before stopping abruptly in front of the house. The family later alleged that the car rammed into the front wall of the house and that the businessman narrowly escaped being hit, with the vehicle stopping just inches away from him.

The video then shows a group of men getting out of the vehicles, rushing towards the businessman and his wife, and assaulting them.

In the other two clips, the attackers are seen dragging the couple’s 26-year-son out of their ground-floor flat, hurling abuses, stripping him naked in the street, and repeatedly kicking him and hitting his face with a shoe. The man can be heard pleading for mercy as passersby and bystanders look on.

The assault appears to end after two police officers arrive on a bike. However, the attackers did not appear to be particularly concerned by their arrival, casually conversing with the officers, and instead fleeing. At one point, they even try to drag the victim back when he tries to put his trousers back on, but stop after one officer intervenes.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the three video clips.

Speaking to HT, the businessman’s wife alleged that her husband was also stripped naked and beaten with an iron rod inside the gym, and that she was also sexually assaulted.

Saying that the incident was deeply humiliating for the family, the 50-year-old added, “My son was assaulted naked. He kept pleading with folded hands...people were watching. Is this less than a rape?”

Behind the dispute

The woman said that in 2016, the family had employed Pintoo as a caretaker for a gym they had set up in the basement. She alleged that despite the business and property belonging to her family, he gradually took over and refused to vacate the premises, even after multiple legal notices were issued since September last year.

On Friday afternoon, she said, water flooded the ground floor of the house. When they tried to trace the source, they asked Pintoo to unlock the gym, but he did not respond. “As the property belongs to us, we went to remove the lock,” she said. “That’s when Pintoo and the others arrived.”

“They started assaulting my husband. When I tried to save him, they slapped me and kicked me. They pulled my hair and pushed me due to which I fell on the ground. They also touched me inappropriately,” she said.

Then, the woman said, she ran to the Laxmi Nagar police station for help. While she was away, the attackers dragged her son out of the house and continued the assault.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Abhishek Dhania said police reached the spot after receiving a call about a quarrel and took the family to Hedgewar Hospital in Karkardooma for medical examination.

According to the FIR, the businessman’s medical report recorded swelling on the left side of his face, difficulty opening his mouth, multiple contusions, and swelling on the left frontal region. His son’s report mentioned multiple bruises on the back and face, with injuries described as simple. The woman’s medical report noted bruises on her right hand and little finger.

The same day their statement was recorded and a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 329 criminal trespass, and 333 (house-trespass after preparation of hurt), 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 351 (criminal intimidation) was registered.

“One accused, Satish Yadav, 45, was arrested. Other accused are at large at present. Continuous efforts are being made to apprehend the other accused persons,” said Dhania.