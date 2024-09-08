Man who killed wife over ‘affair’ nabbed in Delhi

Days after a 27-year-old woman was found murdered in her north Delhi home with her two daughters next to her, the Delhi Police officers on Sunday arrested her husband, who they said committed the crime as he suspected his wife was having an affair. Police checked the food and found it was not spiked with any substance and was also consumed by the two kids who were stable. (FIle Photo)

Initially, investigators suspected that the woman died by suicide, but later narrowed in on her husband – a 37-year-old auto-rickshaw driver – as a suspect after they realised he was misleading the police and had run off to Bihar.

Police said the woman’s body was found on Thursday next to her two daughters – aged four and two years old – who were found crying for help. Neighbours discovered her body after they heard the screams of her two children around 8.30am.

DCP (North) Manoj Meena said, “The deceased was found inside her home on the ground floor. Her two daughters were also present there. There were no visible external injuries on the woman’s body”

Police said crime team and FSL team inspected and photographed the scene. Her husband was not found on the spot, said the DCP.

Police said they found froth on the woman’s mouth and nose and also a plate of food. “We suspected she died of suicide and tried to call her husband who was not responding to the calls. He could not be found in Delhi. His family members were contacted in Bihar and it was found he was there,” said an officer.

Police checked the food and found it was not spiked with any substance and was also consumed by the two kids who were stable.

The officer added that they then started looking into two pills she had taken and found it prescribed medication. Several raids were conducted in Bihar’s Arah district to look for the husband.

DCP Meena said, “The husband was later found in Delhi. He had gone to Bihar to evade cops and returned to take his belongings and flee again. However, we arrested him from the Mundka area in the early hours of Sunday”

The accused, Ved Prakash Tiwari, was interrogated and he revealed that he had strangulated his wife after an argument over her suspected affair. “We are questioning him about the pills as well,” added the officer.

Police said Tiwari drove an auto-rickshaw while the deceased was a homemaker. He allegedly locked his house with his two daughters inside (after the murder) and fled on Thursday morning, said the police.