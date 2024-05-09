Mann to hold roadshows in Delhi to support AAP Lok Sabha aspirants

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hold roadshows in the East Delhi and South Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies on May 11, to seek votes for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates, party officials aware of the development said. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is a star campaigner for the AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi. (File Photo)

All seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will go to polls on May 25, for which 162 candidates are in the fray.

An AAP official said the Punjab CM, one of the star campaigners for the AAP, will seek votes for AAP South Delhi Lok Sabha seat aspirant Sahi Ram “Pahalwan” and East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

“Bhagwant Mann will hold roadshows in East Delhi and South Delhi constituencies,’’ the AAP official said.

The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the Congress, under which the AAP will contest four seats — South Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi constituencies — while the Congress is contesting three seats, the North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk constituencies.

AAP announced on Wednesday that it will launch its fourth phase of electioneering from May 13 and will continue till May 23. A series of dialogues with different sections of people such as women, traders, rural and Poorvanchali population (people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh) will be held during which the party leaders will inform them of the work done by the AAP government and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, party functionaries aware of the matter said.

The number of voters for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls across the seven constituencies has seen an overall growth of 6.18%, of which only the New Delhi constituency logged a net decline in the number of voters, by 5.62%, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.