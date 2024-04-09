 Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Mundka factory, 26 fire engines rushed to spot | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Mundka factory, 26 fire engines rushed to spot

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 01:56 PM IST

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Mundka factory; 26 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries reported, but concerns of fire spreading to adjacent factories.

A massive fire engulfed a factory in Delhi's Mundka on Tuesday, prompting 26 fire tenders to be rushed to the spot.

Delhi's Mundka fire.
Delhi's Mundka fire.

The emergency call was received at 11:12 am. Presently, the fire department officials confirmed that they are trying to extinguish the fire with 26 fire engines.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

No injuries have been reported thus far. However, there are concerns that the fire may have spread to two or three adjacent factories.

(Inputs from Hemani Bhandari)

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Delhi / Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Mundka factory, 26 fire engines rushed to spot
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On