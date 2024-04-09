Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Mundka factory, 26 fire engines rushed to spot

A massive fire engulfed a factory in Delhi's Mundka on Tuesday, prompting 26 fire tenders to be rushed to the spot. Delhi's Mundka fire.

The emergency call was received at 11:12 am. Presently, the fire department officials confirmed that they are trying to extinguish the fire with 26 fire engines.

No injuries have been reported thus far. However, there are concerns that the fire may have spread to two or three adjacent factories.

(Inputs from Hemani Bhandari)

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates