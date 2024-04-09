Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Mundka factory, 26 fire engines rushed to spot
Apr 09, 2024 01:56 PM IST
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Mundka factory; 26 fire tenders rushed to the spot. No injuries reported, but concerns of fire spreading to adjacent factories.
A massive fire engulfed a factory in Delhi's Mundka on Tuesday, prompting 26 fire tenders to be rushed to the spot.
The emergency call was received at 11:12 am. Presently, the fire department officials confirmed that they are trying to extinguish the fire with 26 fire engines.
No injuries have been reported thus far. However, there are concerns that the fire may have spread to two or three adjacent factories.
(Inputs from Hemani Bhandari)
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates
