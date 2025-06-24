Massive fire at west Delhi banquet hall, 2 feared trapped

A massive fire broke out at a banquet hall in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area on Monday evening, prompting a large-scale response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). While the blaze was brought under control within two hours, officials said they suspect one or two individuals may still be trapped inside. The blaze was brought under control within two hours. (HT Photo)

The fire erupted around 8.30pm at the Golden Royale Banquet Hall, located on the main Najafgarh Road in the Industrial Area of Moti Nagar. The first call to DFS was made at 8.47pm by commuters who saw flames engulfing the multi-storey building.

“We were informed that there was a major fire at a banquet hall and that it had spread across the entire building,” said Atul Garg, director of DFS. “We immediately dispatched over 18 fire tenders to the site.”

Videos captured by bystanders from the roadside showed thick plumes of smoke rising from the burning structure as flames consumed multiple floors.

A fire officer on the ground said that several staff members were rescued early during the firefighting operation. “The fire was largely brought under control by 10.30pm, but it is not fully doused yet. Only once it is completely extinguished can our teams enter and continue the search. We suspect one or two people may still be trapped inside, though this has not been confirmed,” the officer said.

Police added that efforts are underway to trace the banquet hall’s owner for further details on possible occupants and the layout of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. DFS officials also said they are checking whether the building had a valid fire safety certificate at the time of the incident.