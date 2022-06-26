Fire breaks out at plastic factory in North Delhi
A massive fire broke out in a plastic godown during the wee hours of Sunday in the Badli area in the outer north district of Delhi.
According to people familiar with the matter, 23 fire tenders were dispatched to the spot shortly after the incident. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident so far.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said that a call regarding fire in a godown, stacking plastic granules, in Badli area behind Rohini jail was received at 2.18am. “23 fire tenders were dispatched right away after receiving a report about the fire that broke out in the plastic dana factory at A 69, close to the Haiderpur Metro station in northern Delhi. The firefighting operation is still going on and 23 fire engines are present on the spot dousing the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” said DFS director Atul Garg.
He further said that robotic firefighters were also used in dousing the blaze. “It sprays water on the fire. The robot is controlled by a wireless remote and has water pipes. When it reaches the spot of the fire, it may also remove the smoke using its ventilation system,” he added.
Rainbow shines bright on DU’s horizon
When young voices come together, their force can bring about a change. That's what made the students of Delhi University chant, “We come together, we move apart, we remain queer,” when they got together at Bharati College, for the three-day fest, Horizon. The rainbow might take time to make an appearance in Delhi skies, but at this fest organised by Iris, the queer collective of Bharati College, it sure made its presence felt.
Fire breaks out in cafeteria of Thane theatre, customers evacuated safely
A fire broke out in the cafeteria of a theater at the High Street Mall in Kapurbawdi, Thane, on Saturday night, officials said. The customers were evacuated safely but three fire brigade officials suffocated and one suffered minor injury during the incident, they added. Around 11.30pm on Saturday, the manager of the theatre, who was on the third floor, suddenly saw a fire breaking out in the snack corner area.
West Bengal: Polls begin in Darjeeling, Siliguri, 6 municipal seats
The voting for the elections to the Gorkha Territorial Administration in Bengal's Darjeeling hills began on Sunday along with polls in 22 gram panchayats under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad in north Bengal and by-polls at six municipal wards in the districts of North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purulia. The West Bengal State Election Commission announced last month that the results of all the polls and by-polls will be declared on June 29.
Ashok Gehlot renews attack on Sachin Pilot, hurls big charge over 2020 coup
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a fresh attack on his former deputy Sachin Pilot, alleging he was in connivance with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in 2020 to topple the Congress government in the state, news agency PTI reported. Pilot and his supporters had rebelled against Gehlot in 2020, by staging a dharna outside the Raj Bhavan before moving to Haryana. It was after efforts by Gandhi family that Pilot relented.
Sec 144 in Mumbai till July 10; political leaders’ security strengthened
Amid the escalating tensions between Maharashtra's ruling coalition partner Shiv Sena and its rebel faction, the Mumbai Police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which disallows movement and unlawful assembly of five or more people, in the city. The instructions to remain alert and to provide security was taken at a meeting chaired by Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey.
