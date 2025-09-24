A 23-year-old “habitual criminal”, who allegedly formed a gang after being “inspired” by a Bollywood movie character and adopted the alias “Maya”, was arrested late Monday night following a brief exchange of fire with the special task force (STF) of southeast district police near the Sarita Vihar flyover, senior officers said on Tuesday. ‘Maya gang’ leader inspired by B’wood movie arrested

The accused, identified as Sagar alias Maya, was hit in his right leg during the shootout. Police said at least three bullets were exchanged before he was overpowered and taken into custody. A semi-automatic pistol with two cartridges and a scooter were seized from him.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said Sagar was previously involved in at least 19 criminal cases, mostly of causing hurt during robbery and under the Arms Act. He was wanted in an armed robbery case committed with three associates in south Delhi’s Amar Colony area on Saturday.

According to DCP Tiwari, STF inspector Shiv Kumar and his team laid a trap near the Sarita Vihar flyover loop on Monday night after receiving a tip-off that the gang’s kingpin would be coming from the Kalindi Kunj side. Around 11.45 pm, the team spotted Sagar on a scooter and asked him to surrender. “He left the scooter, whipped out a firearm and fired a bullet at the police party. The team responded with two bullets, one of which hit his right leg. Thereafter, he was arrested and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for medical attention,” Tiwari said.

Police said Sagar is registered as a “bad character” at the Amar Colony police station. “Inspired by the main character ‘Maya’ from the movie Shootout at Lokhandwala, which was based on gangster Maya Dolas, Sagar wanted to become like him. He formed a gang named ‘Maya Gang’, the logo of which is ‘Maya, Maut ka Doosra Naam’ (Maya, synonym of death).’ The word ‘Maut’ (death) was the identity of the gang, tattooed on every member. Sagar often uploaded his photographs holding firearms and knives on social media. He also took protection money from other criminals,” the DCP added.