MCD House meeting: New waste treatment plant approved in Ghazipur

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in the House meeting on Monday approved the setting up of 300 tonnes per day (TPD) waste treating facility to treat bio-degradable waste and produce bio-gas or electricity in Ghazipur. Procurement of 60 litter picker machines and 60 mechanical road sweeping machines (MRSMs) for MCD areas across the city has also been approved. AAP councillors were seen holding placards demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Prasad. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

HT had reported earlier this month that the bio-degradable waste treating facility will be part of a waste processing plant being set up on a 10-acre plot near the Integrated Freight Complex in Mayur Vihar Phase-3. The facility will have the capacity to process 800 metric tonnes of waste per day. Of the 10-acre site, five acres will be used for fresh waste processing to reduce the burden on the Ghazipur landfill, while the remaining area will be used for producing bio-gas and electricity.

Delhi mayor Pravesh Wahi said during the house meeting that each councillor had been given development funds worth ₹50 lakh. “These funds will help accelerate development works in various wards, including construction of drains, repair of roads, strengthening of sanitation arrangements, and other civic works. This decision would play a significant role in expediting local development projects and would directly benefit citizens,” he said.

Further, the house also passed a proposal for the temporary use of three rooms of a vacant MCD primary school on GB road by an NGO to provide education and skill training such as sewing, embroidery, computer skills, and medical skills to sex workers, and to run a pre-primary school for their children.

The litter picker machines procured by the MCD will be vacuum-based and battery operated, and are being procured for eight years, while the MRSMs will be operated for 10 years. The MCD also approved a proposal for operating and maintaining 38 additional water sprinklers for three and a half years, and installing Solar PV plants on the rooftops of MCD buildings.

A proposal to increase the contractual amount for construction of multi-level car parkings in New Friends Colony, Jangpura, and Kalkaji, was postponed. The proposal sought to raise the contractual amount from ₹104.2 crore to ₹107.44 crore for the work already executed, and administrative approval and expenditure sanction for revising the total amount to ₹131.19 crore.

The corporation also approved the installation of a statue of Dhan Singh Kotwal, a police officer who played a key role in the 1857 rebellion, at the community centre in New Friends Colony. Construction of a community hall at Seemapuri, hiring of 45 trucks and 23 cranes for MCD’s enforcement purposes, and purchasing furniture items for MCD school students were other proposals approved during the session.

The meeting was adjourned amid protests by councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), demanding a discussion on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test paper leak and cancellation. AAP councillors could be seen holding placards demanding the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Prasad.