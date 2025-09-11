Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
MCD panels hit by poor councillor attendance, BJP leader issues appeal

Paras Singh
Updated on: Sept 11, 2025 04:55 am IST

Delhi's Municipal Corporation faces poor councillor attendance at newly formed committees, prompting a call for improved participation to aid development.

While the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has finally constituted a large number of its committees after nearly two years of political limbo, officials now say they face a fresh hurdle — councillors are skipping meetings in worrying numbers.

MCD has 13 special, 11 ad hoc and three statutory panels overseeing key functions. (HT Archive)
In a letter circulated to all municipal councillors onMonday, leader of the house Parwesh Wahi urged members to “understand the importance of the meetings” and “ensure their presence on scheduled times.” HT has seen a copy of the letter.

The corporation has nearly two dozen statutory, ad-hoc and special panels that oversee subjects ranging from public health and education to sanitation, horticulture, licensing, and disciplinary actions. Officials said that these panels hold significant powers within their domains and also initiate policy proposals later placed before the Standing Committee and the House for final approval.

In his letter, Wahi reminded councillors that the BJP government had reconstituted the Standing Committee as well as other ad hoc and special committees after assuming power in the corporation. “Through these committees, many important works of the corporation are completed and the councillors remain connected with day-to-day work. But it is a matter of great regret that many are not taking the meetings of these committees seriously and are not attending them. In some meetings, the quorum is not completed due to fewer numbers,” the letter states.

He urged councillors to be punctual, adding, “I not only hope but have full confidence that you will understand the importance of the meetings of these committees and ensure your presence in these meetings at the scheduled time and make your important contribution to the development of Delhi.”

The appeal comes after nearly two years of paralysis in the MCD’s functioning, when formation of key committees was stalled due to the bitter AAP-BJP tussle following the December 2022 civic polls. The dispute over the election of the Standing Committee chairman had triggered repeated adjournments of House proceedings, leaving many committees in limbo until the Supreme Court’s intervention cleared the way for their constitution.

Currently, the MCD has 13 special committees, including works, law, garden and assurance panels; 11 ad hoc committees covering licensing, flood control, grievance redressal and anti-malaria measures; and three statutory committees — the Standing Committee, wards committees and rural areas committee.

A senior MCD official said Wahi’s letter was meant to flag the issue of poor attendance early on. “It is worrisome that the attendance has been poor in such an initial stage,” the official said. Wahi himself declined to comment.

The leader of the house has also asked councillors to submit estimates for development works in their wards under the Chief Minister’s Development Fund (CMDF), noting that “strict instructions” had come from the CM’s Office to expedite pending proposals.

