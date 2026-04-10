MCD plans to set up biogas plant at Ghazipur dairy farm

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to set up a 300 tonnes-per-day (TPD) biogas plant at the Ghazipur dairy farm, officials said, adding that the proposal will be placed before the House later this month. According to officials, the plant will be developed on around five acres of land. (Representative photo)

According to officials, the plant will be developed on around five acres of land. “The tender will be issued in the next few days,” an official said. MCD oversees the 11 authorised dairy colonies in Delhi.

The biogas plant will be set up as part of the MCD’s action plan for preventing dairy waste from reaching the Yamuna through the city’s drains. Work on ten biogas plants, nine waste water treatment facilities, overhaul of drainage in dairy colonies along with development of sedimentation chambers will be carried out, senior civic officials said.

A senior official from MCD said the Yamuna rejuvenation project is being monitored by the Centre. According to the plan cleared in a meeting (HELD WHEN?) headed by union home minister, managing dairy waste and its treatment comes under a separate head.

The MCD and Delhi government have been directed to work in collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to manage the waste produced by dairies and cow shelters.

MCD has operationalised its first biogas plant at Nangali dairy which can process 200 TPD waste daily, while two more plants are under construction at Goyla dairy and Ghogha dairy.

Ten more biogas plants have been proposed each in Ghazipur and Bhalswa dairy, Masoodpur dairy and Madanpur Khadar, Sarita Vihar, Mangolpuri near Outer Ring Road, Pitampura, Sector 3 Rohini, Sagarpur and Sri Ram Colony near Khajuri Khas, with a cumulative capacity to process 1400 TPD waste, officials added.