New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has proposed 14 multilevel parking projects across six districts, with a combined capacity of 6,052 vehicles, as part of its plan to expand organised parking infrastructure in the national capital, officials said on Friday. MCD proposes 14 multilevel parking projects with capacity for 6,052 vehicles

The proposed projects are spread across Central, Central North, West, North East, East and Old Delhi districts, with three facilities each planned in the first four districts and one each in East and Old Delhi.

The largest, with a capacity of 2,142 vehicles, is proposed at Nabi Karim on Idgah Road. At the same time, the other projects include facilities in busy commercial and residential areas such as Karol Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Janakpuri and Preet Vihar.

The proposals come at a time when parking availability and roadside space management remain persistent challenges in several parts of the city, particularly in densely populated neighbourhoods and commercial hubs where vehicles compete for limited space.

According to the official data, of the 14 projects, Central North has the highest number of proposed parking spaces after Old Delhi, with three facilities having a combined capacity of 1,277 equivalent car spaces .

These include a 400-ECS puzzle parking facility in Pitampura, a 187-ECS multilevel shuttle/puzzle facility in Shalimar Bagh and a 690-ECS multilevel car parking at Rani Bagh.

Three projects in North East district, at Nand Nagri, Babarpur and Shastri Park, will together accommodate 1,057 vehicles. The proposed facility at Shastri Park will have a capacity of 577 ECS and is planned with a basement, stilt floor and four additional floors, officials said.

In West district, three projects with a combined capacity of 576 ECS have been proposed, including puzzle parking facilities at DDU Hospital Community Centre in Hari Nagar and District Centre in Janakpuri, besides a multilevel parking facility with commercial space at the Community Centre in Madipur, data showed.

The three proposed facilities in Central district, with a combined capacity of 800 vehicles, include projects at Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh and Old Rajendra Nagar.

Another 200-vehicle facility has also been proposed at the Community Centre in Preet Vihar Market.

"The projects are at different stages, with consultancy for detailed project reports under process for several locations. Budgets for the proposed facilities at Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh have been requisitioned under the Chief Minister's Development Fund," an official said.

He added that the civic body has also identified 79 additional locations for parking facilities. Of these, 47 have been surveyed and mapped, while surveys for the remaining 32 were in progress. Their addition is expected to take the total number of parking sites to 542.

The proposed expansion will add to the corporation's existing network of 463 functional parking sites, which together have a capacity of 94,831 vehicles.

The civic body has yet to implement the proposed doubling of parking fees at its parking lots under the Graded Response Action Plan , with the proposal still awaiting approval from the competent authority. Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council has already doubled parking charges in its areas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.