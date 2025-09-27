MCD seeks to amend policy on spas; wants operations onlyin trade zones

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) passed a resolution in the House meeting on Friday seeking amendments to policy that provides licenses to spa and massage centres in Delhi, urging the centres should only be opened in commercial areas. During the MCD special session at Civic Centre on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Councillors said this was in response to complaints received from residents about the “impact of these centres on children of the neighbourhood”.

“Since these spa and massage centres are likely to have a negative impact on the surrounding environment, they should not be allowed to open in residential areas,” the motion of the resolution, also seen by HT, mentioned.

Further, the motion highlights that the registration is provided through the license policy of MCD’s Public Health Department and was being given to centres in commercial, mixed use land, and residential areas.

MCD councillor Yogesh Verma, while introducing the resolution in the meeting, said, “Many residents had told us that the operation of these centres in residential areas was negatively impacting the children. This move has been taken in response to that.”

Verma added that the plan is currently in the preliminary stage, and MCD is planning to pass the resolution of closing spa and massage centres currently operating in residential areas. “After getting the license policy amended, we will then see how many such centres are there and will carry out the process of closing them.”

An MCD official, while praising the motion, said, “Many spa owners misuse the license. Complaints of trafficking in these centres have also come up. This decision will help stop that.”