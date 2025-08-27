MCD sub-committee, RWAs to jointly decide stray dog feeding spots

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) sub-committee on community dogs has decided that Sanitary Inspectors in each zone will work with Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) to identify designated feeding spots for stray dogs, officials said on Monday. A resident feeding a stray dog in Vasant Kunj. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)

The move follows the Supreme Court’s modified order on stray dogs, which directed that non-aggressive dogs may be released after sterilisation and vaccination but banned public feeding, requiring MCD to establish dedicated feeding zones.The number and placement of feeding spots will vary with the size and layout of each locality, officials said.

“We have taken this decision in order to properly implement the court’s decision. The assistant sanitary inspectors in each zone will also assist in this,” said a member of the sub-committee. “The areas chosen will be those where there is not much movement of the public, especially that of the children and elderly, so that the public is not disturbed.”

Another committee member said the civic body aims to complete the exercise within a month. “Work on this has already begun. We have asked the inspectors to identify these areas in the localities in their zones and report to the committee as soon as possible. The health department will also work alongside them and the RWAs,” he said, adding that sanitation workers were chosen because they “have knowledge about the areas they work in, and of the dogs in the area.”

Atul Goyal, president of United Residents Joint Action, an umbrella body of over 2,000 RWAs in Delhi, welcomed the decision. “It is definitely a step in the right direction, as without the involvement of RWAs, the order cannot be implemented. However, a standard operating procedure must be issued to the sanitary inspectors and the veterinary department, and be made available to the public,” he said.

The sub-committee is also considering a central helpline number for stray dog-related complaints, possibly integrated with the MCD app.