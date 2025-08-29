Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

MCD sub-panel to assess ABC centres

ByAaditya Khatwani
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 10:55 pm IST

The Delhi Municipal Corporation's sub-committee will assess ABC centres for stray dogs on Saturday to improve conditions and explore new locations.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s sub-committee on stray dogs will visit and assess the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in Masoodpur, Dwarka, and Bijwasan on Saturday, starting 8am, MCD councillor Rajpal Singh said.

MCD sub-panel to assess ABC centres
MCD sub-panel to assess ABC centres

“We will visit the shelters to see what can be improved. We will look at what additional resources are needed, and how many funds have to be given. After assessing the centres, we will submit a report,” Singh told HT. The committee members will evaluate the condition of the centres based on conditions the dogs are kept in, the food they are fed, what work has been done in the centres so far, and what can be upgraded.

Singh also stated that the sub-committee has received a list of suggested locations where new centres can be built. “We will look at the feasibility of the locations, the space inside, and then decide where the centres will be built,” he said.

This comes after the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding stray dogs in Delhi, modifying its earlier direction and stated that stray dogs — except those with rabies and those exhibiting aggressive behaviour — must be released back in their original location after immunisation and sterilisation.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / MCD sub-panel to assess ABC centres
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On