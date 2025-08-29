The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s sub-committee on stray dogs will visit and assess the Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres in Masoodpur, Dwarka, and Bijwasan on Saturday, starting 8am, MCD councillor Rajpal Singh said. MCD sub-panel to assess ABC centres

“We will visit the shelters to see what can be improved. We will look at what additional resources are needed, and how many funds have to be given. After assessing the centres, we will submit a report,” Singh told HT. The committee members will evaluate the condition of the centres based on conditions the dogs are kept in, the food they are fed, what work has been done in the centres so far, and what can be upgraded.

Singh also stated that the sub-committee has received a list of suggested locations where new centres can be built. “We will look at the feasibility of the locations, the space inside, and then decide where the centres will be built,” he said.

This comes after the Supreme Court’s ruling regarding stray dogs in Delhi, modifying its earlier direction and stated that stray dogs — except those with rabies and those exhibiting aggressive behaviour — must be released back in their original location after immunisation and sterilisation.