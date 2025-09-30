MCD submits plan for revival of Old Hindu College buildings

Taking a step towards conserving Old Hindu College buildings in Kashmiri Gate, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has submitted a rejuvenation proposal to the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC), senior officials confirmed. The restored baradari will serve as a living exhibition space and gallery space dedicated to the members of the Hindu college community.

The dilapidated structures are located within the MCD’s zonal office complex. The Hindu college had operated from this space between 1908 and 1953 and had last year proposed to restore the old buildings while the college completed 125 years.

A senior MCD official said that the concept plan and rejuvenation proposal has been finalised. “We have sent the proposal to the heritage committee as these buildings are notified as protected heritage buildings so we will need their permission to start the work. Once a permission is secured, the final estimate would be prepared. We are hoping to start the ground work early next year,” official added.

The surviving structures are classified into two categories: the circular baradari, designated as a Grade-2 heritage structure, and a colonnaded wing, listed under Grade-3.

Located near the St James Church, the old St Stephen’s complex now houses offices of Delhi’s chief electoral officer, but the old Hindu complex — currently part of a zonal office complex for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) — now lies in disrepair: bits of plaster keep falling off, sections of the walls are heavily damaged by seepage, and the tiled roof is in ruins.

Last year, HT had reported that the Hindu College Old Students Association — the official alumni association of the college — expressed its intention to restore the complex and convert it into a memorial to mark 125 years of the foundation of the institution.

The site has deep historical roots. In the early 1820s, mercenary and adventurer Colonel James Skinner acquired the five-acre estate and constructed a palatial home. In 1836, he also built Delhi’s oldest church—St. James’. The property remained with the Skinner family until Rai Bahadur Sultan Singh, treasurer of the Imperial Bank of India, acquired it in the late 19th century.

A prominent banker Krishna Dassji Gurwale in 1899 established Hindu College at the Kinari Bazar in Chandni Chowk. However, within a few years, the college decided to shift due to space constraints, and Gurwale purchased the site from Singh.

The revival plan

As per the revival plan submitted to the HCC, the restored baradari will serve as a living exhibition space and gallery space dedicated to the members of the Hindu college community. It will also showcase the history and context especially related to the James Skinner. The colonnaded building is being reimagined as a cultural hub with cafetaria, multipurpose hall, office space and a dedicated curators room to manage exhibitions and heritage displays. A central reception area will be developed serving the entire complex. Once HCC approval is secured, restoration will begin using traditional materials and conservation techniques.