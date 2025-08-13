MCD to convene joint meeting for effective action

A day after the Supreme Court ordered the removal of all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR within eight weeks, Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal on Tuesday announced that a joint meeting of agencies across the region will be convened to work towards creating “dog-free areas.” According to a Delhi Assembly subcommittee report from 2019, NDMC had roughly 8,000 dogs. (HT Photo)

The initial phase, he said, will focus on capturing rabid, diseased and aggressive dogs with repeated bite complaints.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also held a meeting to draft its action plan, including identifying shelters for about 10,000 dogs in the Lutyens’ Delhi area.

Iqbal said the order would be implemented “100% in letter and spirit.” The Municipal Corporation of Delhi currently operates around 20 animal birth control centres, which will be upgraded to house more dogs.

“We will first capture diseased and aggressive dogs, working with RWAs and market associations. A dedicated helpline will soon be launched for reporting such cases,” he said, adding that “normal” stray dogs would be addressed later.

A self-described pet lover, Iqbal said the move was meant to safeguard both people and animals. “My dog should remain safe in a shelter, away from harsh weather. Citizens will be welcome to visit, feed, and care for dogs -- there will be no restrictions,” he said. On concerns over budget and resources, he said the Delhi government would provide support, ensuring shelters offer “home-like” care.

The NDMC meeting reviewed existing veterinary facilities and a 2023-24 survey estimating the stray dog population in its jurisdiction at about 10,000 -- significantly lower than the rest of Delhi. According to a Delhi Assembly subcommittee report from 2019, NDMC had roughly 8,000 dogs, 55% of them sterilised.

An NDMC official said the civic department had been tasked with identifying land for new animal shelters. “We will begin the drive in the coming days, working with NGOs to house the dogs,” the official said, requesting anonymity.