MCD to open new public libraries, name them after deceased UPSC victims

New Delhi Three UPSC aspirants drowned in a basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle during heavy rainfall on July 27. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will establish four public libraries in student hubs and name them after the four victims of waterlogging and electrocution deaths that took place in two separate incidents over the past month, mayor Shelly Oberoi said.

Oberoi said she has directed that the libraries be set up in Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar and Ber Sarai.

“Nothing can fulfil the loss that Delhi feels, but we are trying to improve public reading spaces for students,” she said.

Three UPSC aspirants drowned in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajendra Nagar on July 27 and another aspirant was electrocuted on coming in contact with an iron gate on a waterlogged road that had a loose live wire in Patel Nagar on July 23. The drowning victims were identified as Tania Soni, Shreya Yadav, and Nevin Dalwin, and the electrocution victim was identified as Nilesh Rai.

In a letter to the municipal commissioner, Oberoi said that following the deaths, many students preparing for competitive exams raised the issue of a lack of public libraries in the Capital, citing heavy membership fees charged by private ones.

“At least four public libraries may be established by the MCD in the name of deceased students at Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar and Ber Sarai. Budget provision for this work may be made from the mayor’s discretionary head of account and direct the department concerned to identify land in above mentioned areas to initiate the action at the earliest,” Oberoi said in the letter.

The municipal public library system continues to remain in a decrepit state and several mini-libraries have closed over the last decade.

A senior member at the Lala Hardayal Municipal Heritage Library said that the shortage of funds has led to the closure of many regional libraries. “Around 200-250 students come to Hardayal library to prepare for exams every day. The regional centres are in very poor shape. We used to have 39 branches across the city, of which six have been shut permanently and 12 are closed partially due to lack of staff, non-hiring of employees after retirement and acute financial crisis. Funds worth ₹4 crore have been cleared by the House but it’s pending,” the official, requesting anonymity, said.