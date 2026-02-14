MCD to remove stray cattle from from AI Summit sites in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will deploy teams to catch and remove cattle from multiple locations starting Saturday, in the run up to the upcoming AI Summit, officials from the MCD veterinary department said on Friday. Three teams working in three separate shifts throughout the day will be tasked with removing cattle till February 20 (Representative photo)

Three teams working in three separate shifts throughout the day will be tasked with removing cattle till February 20. “Each team will comprise cattle catching staff and a veterinary officer from the MCD, who will supervise them,” said an MCD official.

The areas from where the cattle will be removed are Mahatma Gandhi Road, Mathura and Lodhi roads, central Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, and New Friends Colony markets, Nehru Place, the Lodhi Hotel, and Oberoi Flyover.

Various temples have also been included in the circular, such as the Kalkaji temple, Lotus temple, and ISKCON. The road from the airport to the Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, Radisson Blu, Vivanta, and Welcome hotels, and the India Habitat Centre have also been listed. Further, areas such as Red Fort, Sunder Nursery, Humayun’s Tomb, and the Purana Qila are also included, along with popular markets such as South Extension and Hauz Khas village markets.

A circular detailing the order, seen by HT, stated that the areas connected to the locations where the delegates will stay and likely visit during the AI Summit, must be kept free of stray cattle.

An official said that while the order pertains only to cattle, the areas listed will also be kept free of stray dogs.