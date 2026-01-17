New Delhi, In the upcoming budget, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has earmarked around ₹35 crore specifically for microchipping and vaccination of stray dogs, officials aware of the matter said. MCD to set aside ₹35 crore for microchipping, vaccinating stray dogs in upcoming budget

Microchipping is the implantation of an integrated chip under an animal's skin for recording information such as vaccination history, location and identity.

Civic officials said this allocation is for better managing the city's stray dog population, a step that reflects growing concerns about public safety and animal health.

According to officials, ₹20 crore of this allocation will be spent directly by the corporation, while the remaining ₹15 crore will be channelled through partnerships with non-governmental organisations that have experience working in animal welfare.

"The collaboration with NGOs is intended to expand reach and accelerate the fieldwork needed to inoculate and track street dogs," officials said

The corporation has also set a target to microchip and vaccinate at least 25,000 dogs across the city in the next 2-3 months, officials said.

"Microchipping will help record key information such as vaccination history, location and identity, which can be used later to monitor health and respond quickly in cases of dog bites or disease outbreaks," they said, adding that the cost of a single microchip will be roughly around ₹300.

Further, the corporation is planning to set aside ₹60 lakh for catching and relocating monkeys in the national capital in its bid to reduce human-animal conflict in the capital.

"We have doubled the amount allocated for catching and relocating monkeys from last year," an official said.

The Delhi government recently said that over 6,500 monkeys rescued by civic bodies from residential and commercial areas across the city had been shifted to Asola-Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in the last five years.

According to senior officials, this push comes amid broader efforts in Delhi to control dog populations humanely and reduce incidents of rabies and bites.

According to the corporation, in the 2026-27 budget, veterinary services have been allocated ₹131.06 crore.

Corporation officials said that the city's stray dog management efforts have seen ups and downs in recent years, even as sterilisation and vaccination programmes continue under the Animal Birth Control Rules.

