MCD worker dies after being taken to police station; family alleges assault

A 55-year-old sanitation worker with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, hours after being taken to Jyoti Nagar police station in northeast Delhi. His family has alleged that he was assaulted by an MCD official and a police constable, resulting in fatal internal injuries. Following the allegations, a magisterial inquiry was ordered. The autopsy was conducted on Friday by a panel of doctors due to the custodial death claims, and the report is awaited. (Representational image)

The deceased, identified as Rishipal, lived with his wife and three children near Apsara Border in Seemapuri and was posted at MCD’s Ashok Nagar office near Nand Nagri. According to his family, a dispute arose on Thursday morning when Rishipal argued with a “sub-inspector–rank” MCD official over marking his attendance. The official allegedly called the police, and Rishipal was taken to Jyoti Nagar police station around 10.30am in a patrol van.

Rishipal’s cousin, Vikas Kumar, said that around 11.20pm, the police station called his brother, Ajeet Dirme, asking him to take Rishipal to a hospital. When Ajeet arrived, he allegedly found Rishipal lying in the parking area, clutching his abdomen. “Rishipal signalled that he was assaulted by the MCD official and a constable,” Kumar claimed. He also alleged that police tricked Ajeet into signing a document stating he was taking Rishipal home, without mentioning his poor health.

Ajeet took him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The body was taken home, and the family informed police about his death around 4.30pm. They later confronted officials at the police station, who, according to the family, showed select CCTV clips to claim Rishipal was fine when he left. “We saw footage of a constable holding him by the collar and dragging him towards a room, but they didn’t show the full recording,” Kumar said.

Following the allegations, a magisterial inquiry was ordered. The autopsy was conducted on Friday by a panel of doctors due to the custodial death claims, and the report is awaited. “A magisterial inquiry is underway,” said DCP (northeast) Ashish Kumar Mishra.

Senior police officers have denied any assault, stating that Rishipal was not involved in a serious crime requiring custodial interrogation. “We were told he appeared inebriated at work and was not allowed to mark his attendance. He allegedly created a ruckus, prompting MCD officials to call police,” a senior officer said.

Senior MCD officials declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.