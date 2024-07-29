MCD yet to install bio-methanation plant at Ghazipur slaughterhouse: DPCC to NGT

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a bio-methanation plant is yet to be installed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at the Ghazipur slaughterhouse, nearly two years after NGT issued directions to install one. DPCC made the submissions to update NGT on the status of operations at the slaughterhouse. (HT Archive)

DPCC also said that MCD had failed to submit an environmental compensation (EC) amount of ₹50 lakh to it and was asking for it to be waived. DPCC made the submissions to update NGT on the status of operations at the slaughterhouse.

The Ghazipur slaughterhouse is Delhi’s only legal abattoir, where goats, sheep, and buffaloes are slaughtered to meet the domestic demand. DPCC shut it down for more than a month in 2022 after several environmental norm violations came to light such as improper handling of waste, groundwater contamination, and lack of environmental pollution safeguards. NGT directed MCD, which operates the slaughterhouse, to fix these problems and take corrective action. MCD’s current consent to operate (CTO) for the slaughterhouse is valid till September 2024, subject to the installation of a bio-methanation or dung-drying plant.

A bio-methanation plant converts organic waste into biogas or bio-CNG through a process called anaerobic digestion, allowing it to be managed locally.

“MCD is yet to deposit an EC of ₹50 lakh imposed by DPCC for non-installation of a bio-methanation plant. MCD has also requested for EC of ₹50 lakhs to be waived off..,” said DPCC’s submission.

Will set up dung drying plant instead: MCD

MCD, in its reply to DPCC, attached as part of DPCC’s submission, said it had failed to receive any bids for installing a bio-methanation plant and was now looking to install a dung-drying plant – one that dries the generated dung to be converted into fertiliser.

“Efforts were made to comply with NGT directions, however, the same couldn’t be materialised due to non-finalisation of tender due to less/no participation. MCD is now in the process of establishing a dung drying plant at Ghazipur,” said MCD’s response, adding that the proposal had been cleared by MCD’s finance department.

“After approval of competent authority, the proposal has been submitted in the shape of a preamble for submitting it before the corporation, routed through the standing committee for finalisation of work,” it added.