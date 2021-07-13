Home / Cities / Delhi News / MCDs sealing shops, asking for 2 lakh to reopen them, says AAP
The AAP leaders alleged that municipal corporations were sealing shops and asking traders for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh per unit to remove the seal.(Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)
MCDs sealing shops, asking for 2 lakh to reopen them, says AAP

  • "BJP leaders then became greedy and cancelled the trade licences of several traders citing land disputes," said senior AAP leader and the party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:01 AM IST

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-run municipal corporations were sealing shops and asking traders for 2 lakh per unit to remove the seal.

Senior AAP leader and the party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “The BJP has demanded 2 lakh per unit from the traders to remove the seal. This case is from the Sonia Vihar area of Karawal Nagar where the National Green Tribunal had constituted a committee of the MCD, Delhi Pollution Board, and police to conduct an inquiry and seal shops causing pollution.”

He added: “BJP leaders then became greedy and cancelled the trade licences of several traders citing land disputes. If there was a land dispute, why did the BJP validate their trade licences in the first place?”

Spokespersons of the Delhi BJP did not respond to requests seeking comments.

