MCDs sealing shops, asking for 2 lakh to reopen them, says AAP

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-run municipal corporations were sealing shops and asking traders for ₹2 lakh per unit to remove the seal.

Senior AAP leader and the party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “The BJP has demanded ₹2 lakh per unit from the traders to remove the seal. This case is from the Sonia Vihar area of Karawal Nagar where the National Green Tribunal had constituted a committee of the MCD, Delhi Pollution Board, and police to conduct an inquiry and seal shops causing pollution.”

He added: “BJP leaders then became greedy and cancelled the trade licences of several traders citing land disputes. If there was a land dispute, why did the BJP validate their trade licences in the first place?”

Spokespersons of the Delhi BJP did not respond to requests seeking comments.