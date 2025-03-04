MCG fines 4 sanitation firms 7.4L for lapses in waste mgmt

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued penalties totaling ₹7.4 lakh to four sanitation contractors after inspections revealed severe lapses in the waste management. Besides penalising contractors, MCG is also working on enhancing waste collection efficiency, increasing the number of garbage collection vehicles, and ensuring timely door-to-door waste pickup. (HT Photo)

The crackdown comes as the city prepares for the upcoming Swachh Survekshan assessment, in which cities across the country will be evaluated on the basis of civic amenities and services.

The inspection teams found garbage dumped on roadsides in areas managed by the penalised contractors. Additionally, MCG officials discovered that sanitation workers employed by these firms were burning waste, a violation of solid waste management norms.

“These agencies were penalised for three reasons: uncollected waste found along roads, lack of regular sweeping, and the burning of garbage. Our agreement with these firms includes penalty provisions, and fines were imposed accordingly. If their work continues to fall short of standards, stricter action will follow,” said Ashok Kumar Garg, MCG commissioner.

The Swachh Survekshan—India’s annual cleanliness ranking—will commence after the civic poll results are declared on March 12. MCG has stepped up enforcement to improve its ranking and ensure better sanitation standards across the city.

Garg emphasised that the corporation is adopting a zero-tolerance approach toward sanitation lapses. “We cannot allow poor waste management to affect the city’s cleanliness and public health. Our teams will continue surprise inspections, and contractors who fail to meet standards will face escalating penalties,” he added.

Besides penalising contractors, MCG is also working on enhancing waste collection efficiency, increasing the number of garbage collection vehicles, and ensuring timely door-to-door waste pickup.

Efforts are also being made to discourage open dumping and raise awareness about proper waste disposal methods.

With Swachh Survekshan rankings influencing funding and civic policies, officials say strict action is necessary to maintain Gurugram’s reputation as a clean and well-managed city.