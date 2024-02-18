Meghalaya cop killed, his friend injured in Gurugram road accident

A 36-year-old sub-inspector of the Meghalaya Police, who was travelling in a Mercedes Benz, was killed while his friend was seriously injured after an allegedly speeding car hit their vehicle on Golf Course Road in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The deceased person, Amit Sinha, was a native of Guwahati in Assam. (Representational image)

The incident took place around 3.30am on Golf Course Road when the deceased person, Amit Sinha, a native of Guwahati in Assam, and his friend, Digvijay Dhariwal — an advocate and a native of Faridabad who lives in Gurugram’s Sector 50 — were returning home after dinner, they added.

Dhariwal is undergoing treatment, investigators said.

The driver managed to escape from the spot. The car in which the police officer was travelling was badly damaged in the accident, police added.

According to the complaint filed by Dhariwal, he was driving the car when the accident took place. He told police that when they reached Golf Course Road, a speeding car approached from behind and hit their car, it added.

“After the car was hit from behind, I lost balance and hit the divider due to which we were severely injured. Locals pulled us out from the car and rushed us to hospital where doctors declared my friend dead,” the complaint said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unknown driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Sector 53 police station on Saturday.

“Sinha was a sub-inspector with the Meghalaya Police and had come to Gurugram to meet his friend,” said Rajender Kumar, SHO of Sector 53 police station.