Member of Gogi gang held after gunfight in Delhi’s Dwarka

A 20-year-old man, allegedly a suspected member of the Jitender Gogi gang, was arrested by the Delhi Police crime branch after a brief shootout in Dwarka in the early hours of Friday. The suspect was taking orders from two jailed gang members to extort money from a businessman in outer Delhi, said officers aware of the matter. Police said two automatic pistols and 17 live cartridges were recovered from the suspect’s possession. (Representational image)

Two automatic pistols and 17 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they added.

Special commissioner of police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that the suspect, Kulwant Dalal, a native of Haryana’s Jhajjar, sustained a bullet injury in his left leg and was discharged from a city hospital after treatment.

Police said on October 24, a businessman approached police in outer Delhi and said that some men fired at the main gate of his house in Ladpur village on October 23. At the gate, he found two empty cartridges and three chits that asked him to pay ₹1 crore as extortion money, which was being demanded by Deepak alias Titar and Dinesh Karala, both members of the Gogi gang who are currently in jail, they added. The chits said that if the demand is not fulfilled, the bullet will hit one of his family members.

Based on the complaint, a case under sections 336 and 387 of the Indian Penal Code and 25/27 of the Arms Act was registered at Kanjhawala police station.

Police said that they received information that a wanted criminal would come to Dwarka Sector 21. Around 2am, Dalal was spotted near the railway underpass on a bike. The team signalled him to stop but he tried to escape opened three rounds of fire on them. The police in retaliated fired four rounds of fire, following which the accused got shot at below his left knee,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!