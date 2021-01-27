IND USA
delhi news

Mercury inches upwards, slight relief from the biting cold in Delhi

A day after Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:35 PM IST

A day after Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 2.1 degrees Celsius, the mercury rose slightly to a minimum of 5.4 degrees Celsius, bringing relief from the biting cold. The improved wind speed and ventilation also reduced the pollution level, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, which is considered to be the marker for the city, was 5.4 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees below the season’s normal. The maximum temperature was 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below what is considered normal for this time of the year.

At the Palam observatory, the minimum temperature was 6.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded 19.4 degrees Celsius.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said in the next few days, too, the minimum temperature is likely to remain in the same range.

“Cold-wave conditions will continue over Delhi till January 29. On Thursday, too, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 4 degrees Celsius. In the early morning hours, there is a possibility of moderate fog, which is expected to clear by 9 or 10am,” Srivastava said.

IMD scientists said from January 29, with the impact of another western disturbance, Delhi and NCR are likely to experience some relief from the intense cold.

The pollution levels also reduced on Wednesday owing to improved wind speed and ventilation. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi on Wednesday was 318, in the “very poor” zone. On Tuesday, the AQI was 330, also in the ”very poor” category.

Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), forecast shows that the surface winds on Wednesday were south-westerly and moderate, but the wind direction is forecasted to shift to north-westerly soon. The cold dry winds are expected to lower the temperature again over the next two days.

“No significant change is ventilation index is forecasted for the next three days. AQI is likely to marginally improve to the lower end of ”very poor” category for the next three days,” the Safar forecast read.

