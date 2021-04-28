Mercury to shoot up, a hot day predicted for Delhi today

Delhi is likely to witness a hot day on Wednesday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 42°C.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 20°C, four notches below normal, and the maximum temperature was 41°C -- three degrees above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the very poor category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 306.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Wednesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality has deteriorated to the lower end of the very poor category as forecasted. Surface winds are moderate and southwesterly, surface winds and ventilation is forecasted to improve for the next two days. AQI is likely to marginally improve to the lower end of the very poor to poor category for the next two days.”