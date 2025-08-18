Metro overhead wire tripping cases fall in Delhi

The city has reported a decline in the number of Overhead Equipment (OHE) tripping incidents due to kite flying around Independence Day, with 11 such instances recorded in 2025 -- down from 23 in 2024, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Sunday. DMRC said the disruptions occur when metallic-coated manjha becomes entangled with the metro’s overhead wires. (HT Archive)

DMRC said the decline in numbers was down to preventive measures taken over the years, which included deployment of maintenance teams across all lines, the installation of insulation sleeves on catenary wires and shifting of return conductors, it said.

The number of tripping incidents were 102 in 2021, 90 in 2022, 33 in 2023, 23 in 2024 and 11 in 2025.

“DMRC has established a dedicated response system to manage such incidents. Maintenance teams comprising of five to seven members are deployed across all lines during these occasions which immediately rush to any affected location to remove entangled strings, ensuring restoration and maintaining punctuality of metro services,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications at DMRC.

DMRC said the disruptions occur when metallic-coated manjha becomes entangled with the metro’s overhead wires, causing tripping and subsequent delays. in services. “In addition, we have also carried out installation of insulation sleeves on catenary wires at elevated stations with heavy bird and kite activity to prevent short circuits from tangled strings. So far, sleeves have been installed at 20 elevated stations, with further coverage provided beneath portal structures and cantilever locations in Phase-3 stations,” Dayal added.