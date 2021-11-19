Metro services between Rajiv Chowk to Central Secretariat to remain suspended for a few hours on Nov 21

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that metro services on Yellow Line's Rajiv Chowk-Central Secretariat section will remain suspended for a few hours on Sunday morning. The DMRC will undertake scheduled track maintenance work.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work at Central Secretariat metro station of Yellow Line on the intervening night of November 20 and 21, train services on the morning of November 21 on this line will be briefly regulated,” the DMRC said in a statement.

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. The metro rail services will remain suspended in the Rajiv Chowk to Central Secretariat section from the start of the service till 7.30am. The DMRC said that the Patel Chowk metro station will be closed till resumption of train services. The metro rail services however will continue to be operational in the remaining section from Samaypur Badli to Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat to HUDA City Centre. The DMRC also said that connectivity between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations will continue to be provided using free feeder bus service during this period.

“Patel Chowk Metro station will remain closed till the resumption of train services in the section. Connectivity between Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat stations will be provided through Free Feeder Bus service during this period,” the DMRC said in a tweet.

The DMRC also posted a tweet to inform travellers regarding the scheduled track maintenance on Sunday.

“Yellow Line Update Train services will be suspended from Rajiv Chowk to the Central Secretariat section from the start of the day on 21st Nov. 2021 (Sunday) till 7:30 AM on the same day due to scheduled track maintenance work,” the DMRC tweeted.

The Rajiv Chowk Station is among the busiest stations of the Delhi Metro network and an interchange station with the Blue Line.

