Metro-lite plan for Red Line extension junked, says DMRC
- DMRC MD Vikas Kumar said Metro-lite was initially planned for the area as they were projected to have a limited ridership, but it has been revised in the light of the Delhi government’s plans to create a transit-oriented hub in Narela.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) plans to run three- or four-coach trains on the stations to be built on the Rithala to Narela-Bawana extension of the Red Line under the Phase-4 expansion of the mass transit system in Delhi, officials aware of the development said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the DMRC planned to run ‘Metro lite’ — sleeker, tram-like trains with tracks on the road level — on the 22-km-long extension where stations will be smaller than the normal ones, and cannot accommodate the normal coach-length trains. Now, the DMRC has dropped the Metro-lite corridor plan, according to a fresh proposal submitted to the Centre, the officials said.
DMRC MD Vikas Kumar said Metro-lite was initially planned for the area as they were projected to have a limited ridership, but it has been revised in the light of the Delhi government’s plans to create a transit-oriented hub in Narela. “Based on the Delhi government’s feedback, we decided not to use Metro-lite, which is sleeker, similar to a tram, with tracks at grade (on the road level). It is preferable in areas where the ridership is low,” he said.
According to the revised proposal, the stations on the extended corridor may later be expanded to accommodate six-eight coach Metro trains. “Based on the projected demand, we expect three-coach trains to be run initially, but if required, these platforms can be expanded for trains with more coaches,” he said.
DMRC says for the three approved corridors under phase-4, construction work was going on, with the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram section (28.9km), Aerocity to Tughlakabad (20.2km) and the Maujpur to Majlis Park (12.5km) at an overall completion of 23.55% so far. While the Majlis-Park to Maujpur section is likely to keep its deadline of November, 2024, the other two sections are likely to see a revision in its deadline of December 2024, owing to delays due to Covid-19.
“The Aerocity to Tughlakabad corridor is 12.37% complete, Janakpuri to RK Ashram is 32.40 percent complete and the Maujpur to Majlis Park corridor is 26.96 percent complete so far,” a DMRC official said.
A total of 27 elevated stations are being built as part of Phase-4. A total of 45 new stations will be constructed once the other corridors receive Centre’s as well. Delhi Metro currently operates a network of 391 kilometres with 286 stations.
-
Delhi govt reviews booster doses given across city districts
The Delhi health department on Tuesday reviewed the administration of booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine across the districts in the city with officials pointing out that north and east districts had the lowest coverage while west and New Delhi districts gave the maximum shots. According to the Delhi government data, 81,055 precautionary doses have been administered in north Delhi and 123,589 people were given the booster shots in east Delhi.
-
‘Over 5K students given free CUET prep classes’
More than 5,000 students in Delhi government schools have been provided free preparatory classes for the Common Universtiy Entrance Test (CUET), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday. Individual mock tests were designed for each stream- arts, science and commerce, he said. As part of entrance preparation support, the Delhi government created special centres for the preparation of commerce and science subjects. For humanities, preparation was provided in the schools.
-
Delhi asks top court to form 5-member panel to hear tussle over services
The Delhi government on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana to constitute a five-judge bench to decide whether the Centre or Delhi's elected government has the power to transfer and appoint bureaucrats in the Capital. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Aam Aadmi Party government, made the request before the CJI, saying the issue required an urgent hearing. Justice Ramana, however, did not specify any date of hearing.
-
Sharjeel resisted search by convicts, jailors at Tihar last month: Officials
A jailor and several convicts in the Tihar prison complex entered inmate Sharjeel Imam's cell to conduct a search on June 30 during which Imam and others resisted the inspection, but were not assaulted, said officials aware of an internal inquiry. Wardens and convicts assaulted Imam on June 30, his lawyer said in court on July 4.
-
Uniform fee for Delhi’s eateries; North, East to feel pinch
Eating out is set to get costlier in north and east Delhi, with the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi bringing in a uniform health trade licence fee -- a tax levied on restaurants, hotels, dhabas and banquet halls by the civic body -- from July 1, 2022. The east civic body had a different method to calculate the fee, but rates still came out to be a pittance compared to SDMC areas.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics