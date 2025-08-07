MHA says more facial recognition CCTVs to be installed in Delhi

New Delhi Security is being strengthened in the run-up to Independence Day. (Representative photo)

Select parts of Delhi will be covered with facial recognition-enabled closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras as part of the ministry of home affairs’ “Safe City Project”, the ministry said in a written response in Rajya Sabha to a question by Trinamool Congress (TMC) Parliamentarian Saket Gokhale.

It stated that the project aims to enhance urban security and surveillance infrastructure, including the establishment of an Integrated Command, Control, Communication & Computer Centre (C4I).

The “Safe City Project”, funded by the Centre, aims to ensure technology-enabled enhanced policing and better security, especially for women, and costs around ₹798 crore, officials associated with the programme said. This involves the setting up of command and control centres, with facilities for video analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and facial recognition.

The ministry stated that the facial recognition system will be used to monitor “suspected persons/criminals”, and that its operation is governed by Standing Order No. Tech. & PI/04/2022, issued by Delhi Police on June 9, 2022.

In August 2024, Delhi Police procured 700 facial recognition CCTV cameras to ensure robust security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations in the city. These cameras were installed in and around the north and central districts, especially covering the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his Independence Day speech, to monitor VVIP movement and keep a close eye on suspicious activities.

Delhi Police officers said that presently, there are nearly 25,000 CCTV cameras installed by them under various schemes, including the Safe City Project, besides installations by other agencies, such as Indian Railways and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The city police’s C4I has a facial recognition software (FRS) database of around 350,000 criminals with facial details.

“The 10,000 CCTV cameras that we will be installing under the Safe City Project will all be dynamic cameras on which the FRS can be run. Even now, we have the FRS software in our C4I through which live feed of normal CCTV cameras can also be used for identification of the suspect,” a senior police officer with the modernisation unit of the city police said.

The Delhi Police has recently issued directions to commercial establishments in Aerocity, including hotels, guest houses, restaurants and petrol pumps, to install a “sufficient number” of CCTV cameras covering a 50-metre radius outside their premises to bolster surveillance and enhance public safety ahead of Independence Day. The CCTV footage must be stored for a minimum of 90 days, officials said.

“The FRS helps us in identifying and locating high-value targets and criminals who are wanted by the law enforcement agencies or those looking for a safe haven,” said special commissioner of police (operations and modernisation) Manish Kumar Agarwal.

The directive, which remains in force until September 2, aims to prevent crimes and strengthen monitoring in high-profile areas near the IGI Airport, which clocks heavy tourist footfall.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that all establishments in and around the Aerocity have been asked to ensure their CCTV systems are in working order, and report any malfunction immediately to the nearest police station.