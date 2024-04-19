 Minor among 4 held for killing boy in Narela | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Minor among 4 held for killing boy in Narela

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2024 05:50 AM IST

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that the alleged attackers themselves admitted the critically injured boy to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital and fled

Three men were arrested and a minor boy was apprehended 18 days after a 14-year-old boy was kidnapped and beaten to death by a group of people over theft allegations at Lampur village in Narela. The prime suspect has already been arrested in this connection, Delhi Police officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

Three men were arrested and a minor boy was apprehended 18 days after a 14-year-old boy was kidnapped and beaten to death by a group of people over theft allegations at Lampur village in Narela. (Representational Image)
The incident took place on April 1 after the prime suspect, Deepak (police identified him by his single name), 23, alleged that the victim stole 30 to 40 batteries of emergency lights supplied to street vendors in the local markets. The batteries, costing 1,000 each, belonged to Deepak, and he had hired the minor to deliver them to the clients. As Deepak confronted the minor, an argument broke out between them. Deepak and his four associates then allegedly kidnapped the teenager and assaulted him to death, they added.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said that the alleged attackers themselves admitted the critically injured boy to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital and fled. He was declared brought dead, the official added.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh said that the hospital authorities informed police about the minor’s death. “The victim’s father identified him at the hospital. The father suspected that his son was killed by Deepak and his aide, Prateek. A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Narela police station,” he added.

News / Cities / Delhi / Minor among 4 held for killing boy in Narela
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
