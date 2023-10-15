Miscreants posing as fake ED officials loot 3.2 crore in Delhi, 1 arrested

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one of the miscreants, who posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers entered a house and looted approximately ₹3.2 crore in West Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area. The police control room (PCR) team caught a car along with a man with ₹70 lakh cash in Narela. The Delhi Police. (X)

The Delhi Police on X posted about incident saying that the person is held with a pistol and 4 live cartridges. "Delhi Police @DCPPCRDELHI personnel chased and caught an accused who was running away in a car after stealing ₹70 lakh. A pistol and 4 live cartridges were recovered from the accused," it said.

The police said that several raids are underway to nab other suspects in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

