Miscreants posing as fake ED officials loot 3.2 crore in Delhi, 1 arrested

ByShobhit Gupta
Oct 15, 2023 11:44 AM IST

The police said that several raids are underway to nab other suspects in the case.

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one of the miscreants, who posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers entered a house and looted approximately 3.2 crore in West Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar area. The police control room (PCR) team caught a car along with a man with 70 lakh cash in Narela.

The Delhi Police on X posted about incident saying that the person is held with a pistol and 4 live cartridges. "Delhi Police @DCPPCRDELHI personnel chased and caught an accused who was running away in a car after stealing 70 lakh. A pistol and 4 live cartridges were recovered from the accused," it said.

(With inputs from ANI)

