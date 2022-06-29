MMA fighter attacked by Afghan fighter, supporters
NEW DELHI: Mixed Martial Arts fighter M Srikanth Sekhar sustained severe injuries when he was attacked by an Afghanistan MMA fighter and his supporters on June 24 after a match at Siri Fort Auditorium in Hauz Khas. Police have registered a case and begun probe.
Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that the victim has been identified as M Srikant Sekhar, resident of Bengaluru, who is admitted in a city hospital and is recuperating. The Indian fighter told police that he was attacked by Afghan fighter Abdul Azim Badakshi and his supporters. The incident took place following the conclusion of the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) promotion.
Police said that on June 26, an information was received from a city hospital that Sekhar was admitted on the night of June 24 and has suffered grievous injuries.”Statement of the victim was then recorded and he alleged that on June 24, after finishing his match, he was cheering for his team mate Seth Rosario around 10:30 pm. “During this supporters of Zahoor Shah who was opponent of Rosario threw a rolled paper on Sekhar. When he looked back, he saw that they were making faces at him,” Jaiker said.
Thereafter, an All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA) official approached Sekhar and asked him to leave. When he was leaving, “a well known fighter namely Abdul Azim Badakshi attacked him and punched Sekhar” and injured his jaw and he was knocked down; Sekhar was also beaten by a few others. “The victim was rescued by AIMMAA official and he was asked to leave the place as soon as possible. When the victim left the place, some goons ran after him to beat him. Somehow the victim managed to escape and ran to the police control room van,” the officer said adding that he was then taken to hospital.
Based on Sekhar’s statement, a case under section 325 (Punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Monday and investigation has been taken up.
Girls outshine boys in Himachal board Class 10 exams
Girls outshone boys in the Class10 examinations conducted by the Himachal Board of School Education (HPBoSE), the result of which was declared on Wednesday. Results are available on HPBoSE's website www.hpbose.org. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the term examination was introduced in Himachal schools for the first time and it has helped improve the results. He said Term I of Class 10 was held in November/December 2021 and Term II in March/April 2022.
19-year-old ‘drug addict’ murdered in Panipat, father, sister-in-law booked
A 19-year-old man was allegedly strangulated to death by his father and sister-in-law in Kabri village of Panipat on Tuesday night. Old Industrial Police Station in-charge Balraj Singh said, “The victim was addicted to drugs and used to molest his sister-in-law and beat up his father.” After a board of doctors carried out the post-mortem examination, the duo was booked for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
As monsoon hits Chandigarh, MC races against time as 15% of road gullies yet to be cleaned
With pre-monsoon showers hitting the city, the municipal corporation is racing against time to clean road gullies and storm water drains as 15% of the work is still pending. As per the MC, it may take another 10 days to clean the remaining gullies. Presently, 30,000 road gullies out of the total 35,000 have been cleaned. 18 teams to control flood/waterlogging throughout city have been constituted.
Chandigarh | 10.8 mm pre-monsoon showers cool down
Pre-monsoon showers of 10.8mm brought a significant drop in the temperatures in the city on Wednesday. Monsoon is likely to be declared on Thursday or Friday, as per a statement issued by the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was 30.1C, a dip of seven notches since Tuesday. The minimum temperature also went down from 31.4C on Tuesday to 28C on Wednesday.
Ambala | CBI arrests two railway officials for accepting bribe
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday arrested two railway officials, including a divisional engineer, for allegedly seeking a bribe of ₹1.8 lakh from a contractor for approving his revised estimates. The accused, senior divisional signal and telecommunication engineer Vivek Langayan and chief office superintendent Praween Kumar, were posted at the office of the divisional railway manager at Railway Colony in Ambala Cantonment.
